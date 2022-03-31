Waco student makes his return to the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Vihaan Sibal will now get the chance to compete again for the fourth time after winning the Central Texas Spelling Bee on March 26.

WACO, Texas — The last time we covered seventh grader Vihaan Sibal of Midway Middle School, he had just finished in seventh place in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He will now get the chance to compete again for the fourth time after winning the Central Texas Spelling Bee on March 26.

The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place from May 31 to June 2 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in the Washington, D.C. area, according to Midway ISD.

This is Vihaan’s fourth time winning the Central Texas Spelling Bee, having previously won in 2018, 2020 and 2021, according to the district.