Waco teachers to receive up to $10,000 in bonuses over three years

The board also approved retention bonuses for custodians and cafeteria workers, based on their years of service with the district.

WACO, Texas — The video above was published in June 2021.

During Thursday night's school board meeting, Waco ISD trustees unanimously voted to pay teachers up to $10,000 in retention bonuses over the next three years.

“Considering the shortage of certified teachers throughout the State of Texas, it's essential that we show our appreciation and encourage our best and brightest to stay in Waco ISD,” Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said in a news release. “Getting our teachers in place, providing our students with stability is really important right now and we want our students to succeed.”

According to a news release, the bonuses will be divided up between 2022 to 2024 and the amount will depend on when a teacher starts with the district:

For teachers beginning August 2021, they will receive $10,000 in three payments: December 2022, December 2023 and September 2024

For teachers beginning August 2022, they will receive $5,000 in two payments: December 2023 and September 2024

For teachers beginning August 2023, they will receive a one-time payment of $2,500 in September 2024

“Our educators placed themselves on the front lines during this pandemic, and we have the funds to show that not only do we value our teachers, we want them to stay with us,” Board President Angela Tekell said. “These retention bonuses reflect the Board’s and district’s ongoing commitment to staying competitive in recruiting and retaining hardworking educators who are passionate about addressing our students’ academic and social emotional needs."

The district plans to use $8.1 million to fund the bonusses, which is coming from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grant.

The board also approved an additional $500,500 in ESSER funding for retention bonuses for custodians and cafeteria workers, based on their years of service with the district:

If they worked up between zero to four years, they will receive a $500 bonus

Between five to nine years: $750

For 10-plus years: $1,000

These payments will also be December 2022, December 2023 and September 2024.