Belton ISD is growing fast, attributes population growth to housing

Demographer Michelle Box says the district's continued growth won't be slowing down anytime soon.

BELTON, Texas — "The growth is already happening,” said Superintendent Matt Smith. “We saw a 5.8 percent increase in students from fall 2020 to fall 2021. This equates to 733 additional students. We’re also seeing a strong retention rate, even while growing.”

The Belton Independent School District Board of Trustees held a workshop session Monday evening at the administration building where they heard from demographers who say the school district's growth is not slowing down anytime soon.

According to Michelle Box, a demographer with Zonda Education, the district can expect to grow from 13,000 students to a significant 19,000 students by 2031.

According to a district spokesperson, the growth is attributed to the community's overwhelming housing market.

Paired with its good reputation, according to a district spokesperson, Belton ISD has 46 actively building subdivisions with groundwork underway on about 1,975 lots.

With the growth of existing subdivisions and the community, schools will soon follow suit, the district said.