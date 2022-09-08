'We've got the goods' | 303 backpacks stacked the hall of Temple PD

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police filled 303 backpacks with supplies, each backpack personalized for every student who signed up for one.
There were a total of 125 families that received backpacks Tuesday, according to the department's Facebook page. The department held a golf tournament to raise money for the event.
Temple Police Chief Shaun Reynolds told 6 News it was all apart of the department's mission to be there for the community.
