'We've got the goods' | 303 backpacks stacked the hall of Temple PD

Temple Police Department helped a total of 125 families with school supplies this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police filled 303 backpacks with supplies, each backpack personalized for every student who signed up for one.

There were a total of 125 families that received backpacks Tuesday, according to the department's Facebook page. The department held a golf tournament to raise money for the event.

Temple Police Chief Shaun Reynolds told 6 News it was all apart of the department's mission to be there for the community.

Are you looking for other opportunities for school supplies or donations? Check out this story here.

WOAH, we've got the goods! That's 303 backpacks filled with school supplies lining our Temple PD hall for the children... Posted by Temple Police Department on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

More on KCENtv.com: