TRAFFIC TIPS:

The first Monday back-to-school can be a stressful time on the road. Here are some tips to navigating your child's the first day back with ease according to the National Safety Council.

Take extra care to look out for children in school zones, near playgrounds and parks, and in all residential areas

Carpool to reduce the number of vehicles at the school

Don't block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to turn

It is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children

According to research by the National Safety Council, most of the children who lose their lives in bus-related incidents are only 4 to 7 years old, and they're usually walking. Be extra careful this week!

WEATHER:

It's mostly sunny and hot Monday.

An isolated shower is possible around the Brazos Valley, but there's only a 10% chance.

The high temperature will be 101 degrees. It will feel like 105 to 110 degrees around Central Texas for the first day of school.

PICTURES:

School supplies can be expensive for families in the back-to-school season. 6 News wants to help with the Fill the Bus school supply drive.

Drop off supplies at our station at 215 North 3rd St. in downtown Temple between 8 a.m and 5 p.m.until Aug. 23.

