It's pedal-to-the-metal-time for stock cars from around the country at the Heart O' Texas Speedway for their Southern Nationals race.

The race goes from September 5 - 8 and will have drivers competing for $11,000 in prize money.

It won't be easy for the 370 or so cars all vying for a spot in the final. Drivers from New Mexico, Colorado, Louisiana, Kansas and Arkansas will be pushing around 7,000 rpm while dodging over 20 cars on the track at once.

Races start 7:30 p.m. For all other information on the event, click here.

