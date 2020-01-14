TAMPA, Fla — It’s been a decade since country music fans have kicked up their boots at a Brooks and Dunn concert.
But the duo is back!
Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn are hitting the road again, and they’re making a stop in Tampa.
They’ll grace the stage on May 29, 2020 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater.
“So much for 'we quit,' huh?” Ronnie Dunn said in a statement to Billboard.
"That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn't share our sentiment…he gotta fire in his belly raring to go another round or two. I like the ring of it...'Brooks & Dunn ride again!’”
The tour is fittingly called the Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2020 Tour.
Tickets for the Tampa performance aren't on sale yet, but are available for other tour dates.
