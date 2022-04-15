Dreams come true: Bryan woman stars in 'Disney on Ice'

Hathaway said skating with Disney has been so surreal that she pinches herself at times.

HOUSTON, Texas — For decades, Walt Disney World has hosted a series of touring ice shows bringing the Disney stories we all know and love to the ice skating rink.

On Thursday, the show landed in Houston at NRG stadium for nine-filled performances lasting until April 17th. One Bryan woman has dreamed of being a part of this production since she was a little girl and now that dream is reality.

After seeing her first "Disney On Ice" show where she saw Tarzan, Jamie Hathaway wanted to be a part of the magical dream. She began ice skating at seven and didn't stop until her dream of joining "Disney on Ice" became true.

She shared how honored she was for the entertainment to be back after COVID-19 put a halt to it.

"This was my childhood dream," Hathaway said. "I was four years old when I saw Tarzan on ice and he flew on a vine above the crowd and I was like that's what I want to do," she said. "All of it's so surreal I'm just so happy and honored to be back and I can't wait to show Texas what we've worked so hard on."

Disney on Ice is celebrating its 40th anniversary, with this year's theme being Mickey's Search Party. Mickey Mouse and pals go on a quest to find Tinker Bell, swim with the Little Mermaid, battle anemones, and more.

Hathaway said skating with Disney has been so surreal that she pinches herself at times.

"I'm on a hoverboard," Hathaway said. "Never in a million years did I think I would be doing that in a figure skating show but I do."

Starting on April 14th until the 17th families will see nine fun-filled performances where they can just feel like a kid again.

After a pandemic this is just what everyone needs, Hathaway said.

"Two hours of positivity and love because in the world that we live in, negativity is around every corner and sometimes we need a little reminder that there is still magic and there is still love."