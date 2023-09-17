Drake, Beyoncé bring tours to Houston

Both Drake and Beyoncé are bringing their tours to the Bayou City.

HOUSTON — For the next week, you can call Houston the entertainment capital as some of the biggest names in the hip-hop and R&B game take over the city.

"Houston’s a mecca for hip-hop in general," Drake fan Eric Murcia said.

Team Drizzy kicks things off for the It's All a Blur Tour from the Toyota Center featuring Drake and 21 Savage.

"They compliment each other but Drake is obviously better," Tracy Montes said while waiting outside the Toyota Center on Sunday.

"The love of my life, basically, is here so we just had to be here, you know," Maddie Montes said.

"Drake's my favorite artist, bro, look I got the OVO tattoo, look at that," Murica said.

For local aspiring hip-hop artists like Murcia, who's been a freestyle artist most of his life, Drake's visit is inspirational.

"If you’re an artist, I feel like you should take advantage of these moments to network," Murcia said.

Beyoncé on deck

The week will end with palpable energy for two nights as the Beyhive swarms NRG Stadium for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.

Thousands will dance the night away with the queen in her hometown, at least those lucky enough to score some tickets.

"It was really hard to get tickets. They sold out. Obviously, it's Beyoncé, so they sold out so quickly," Katherine Montes said while waiting to see Drake on Sunday.

Music’s finest will bring out the best in the Bayou City.

"I'm ready to make some memories and see Drake. I'm so excited," Katherine said.

If you weren’t able to make it out to Sunday's show, Drake and 21 Savage have another show at the Toyota Center on Monday night.

Beyoncé will be in town next Saturday and Sunday at NRG Stadium.