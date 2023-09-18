Drake announces that he found a place to live in Houston

During the second night of his tour stop in Houston, Drake announced that he found a place to live in the place he feels at home outside of Toronto.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Drake made a major announcement during his second show in Houston on the It's All A Blur Tour.

He said he had been looking for a long time for "the right place" for him to live where he belongs outside of Toronto.

"I finally, finally after all these years, found me a place in Houston, Texas," he said as the crowd cheered. "So, y'all will be seeing me around."

Drake has shown love for the Bayou City for the majority of his musical career. Just this past June, Drake was at Bun B's Trill Burgers and posted about it.

And while Drake will be a new Houstonian, his H-Town show is just a few days before performances of a Houston native. Beyoncé is coming home back home this weekend for shows at NRG Stadium! Here's what to expect.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube