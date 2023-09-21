Hallmark announces air date for 'A Biltmore Christmas'

"A Biltmore Christmas" will debut in November as part of Hallmark Channel's annual "Countdown to Christmas."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "A Biltmore Christmas," the new holiday movie filmed at North Carolina's iconic Biltmore Estate, will debut on Hallmark Channel in November, the network announced.

Biltmore Estate announced the movie, which stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha, will debut on Sunday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m. as part of Hallmark Channel's annual "Countdown to Christmas."

Filming for the movie wrapped up in January. The movie's producers say Biltmore is the perfect backdrop for the new film. Hallmark shared a teaser for "A Biltmore Christmas" in July. The movie incorporates Biltmore's history and features a time-traveling love story you don't often see in Hallmark holiday films.

Here's how Hallmark describes the movie's storyline:

"Lucy Collins is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she's hired to write the script for a remake of the beloved holiday movie 'His Merry Bride!' First filmed in 1947 at beautiful Biltmore House, it has long been considered a Christmas classic. As Christmas approaches, Lucy travels to Biltmore Estate for research. She joins a guided tour of the grounds where she gets insights into the history of the location and the filming of 'His Merry Bride!', and once inside the house, she's drawn to a beautiful hourglass. When Lucy accidentally knocks it over, she finds herself transported back in time to 1946 -- the Golden Age of Hollywood -- as cast and crew prepare to film 'His Merry Bride!' at Biltmore."

From there, Lucy catches the eye of the film's lead actor, played by Polaha, and the couple falls in love. But Lucy has a choice ... she has the chance to go home but must say goodbye to her soulmate.

Tickets are already available for the annual Christmas at Biltmore celebration, which begins Nov. 3 and runs through Jan. 7, 2024, with daytime tours and candlelight evening events.

