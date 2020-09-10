Houston rappers Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott covering tuition cost for college students

Both rap artists made the announcements via their Twitter accounts.

HOUSTON — Houston rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Scott are giving back in a major way by helping college students with their tuition costs.

Both artists made the announcement via Twitter -- Travis saying he will be taking care of five HBCU students tuition for their first semester of school and Megan announcing that she has partnered with Amazon Music to give away two $10,000 scholarships.

THAT ATTENDS AN HBCU https://t.co/5eQ6YXQMc5 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

COLLEGE HOT GIRLS THIS ONE IS FOR YOU SO LISTEN UP🔥🔥🔥 IM GIVING AWAY 2 10,000 SCHOLARSHIPS TO TWO WOMEN OF COLOR IN ANY FEILD OF STUDY ‼️‼️‼️ APPLY NOW #DONTSTOPSCHOLARSHIP https://t.co/NpSUEEDKdm pic.twitter.com/6A93IcnXzQ — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 8, 2020

Based off Twitter, it appears the "Sicko Mode" rapper has kept his promise by letting at least two college students know that he will be helping them out with their tuition.

My mom always wanted me to go here.!!!! So I got u bro !!! Just lock in and come out of there ready to change the world. https://t.co/VwWwr0SswO — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

Say lesss Taylorrrr !!!!!!! https://t.co/t2Hrvqz5Cw — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion's tuition coverage is scholarship based. The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper asked those who apply to write essays about themselves and the degrees they are pursuing.

If you're interested in applying for the Megan Thee Stallion's "Don't Stop $10,000 Scholarship," click here.