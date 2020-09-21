Austin jeweler Kendra Scott to join 'Shark Tank' as guest shark

Kendra Scott and Blake Mycoskie of TOMS shoes will appear as guests throughout the show's 12th season.

AUSTIN, Texas — Season 12 of ABC's "Shark Tank" premieres on Friday, Oct. 16, and this season you might notice a familiar face in the water.

The Emmy-award winning series will be adding two new guest sharks this season: Austin jeweler Kendra Scott and Blake Mycoskie of TOMS shoes.

The two will appear individually alongside sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary throughout the season. Alex Rodriguez and Daniel Lubetsky will also return this season.

Scott created her successful jewelry company in 2002 with only $500. She went door-to-door around Austin boutiques with a tea box full of her jewelry, catching the eyes of businesses and customers with her personality and unique designs.

Since then, she's grown the company to a billion-dollar valuation with more than 100 stores nationwide. She's now one of only 16 women in the U.S. to hold the title of founder of a company valued at $1 billion.

Earlier this month, it was also announced that Scott joined the University of Texas as a professor of practice at the College of Fine arts, where she will co-teach a course called Women in Entrepreneurship. The online course is only open to 30 students.