DALLAS — Today, we’re taking you behind the scenes in the world of esports, Texas-style!

Please note: The stream is only available in Texas.

The Dallas Fuel and Houston Outlaws of the Overwatch League are going head-to-head in the 3-week Lone Star Challenge presented by Samsung

The competitions feature skills and team challenges that will be streamed on YouTube. What you’re watching in the live video player on this page is the third part of a 3-part docuseries giving you a rare look at the world of esports.

You’ll get to know the game, the players and more!

