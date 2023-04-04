Texan Matthew McConaughey to star in latest 'Yellowstone' spin-off, executive confirms

"Alright, alright, alright!" Another big star is joining the ever-growing "Yellowstone" universe and this time he's a native Texan.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The "Yellowstone" universe will soon add another big-time actor to its roster for the fourth spin-off of the hugely successful Western drama.

Texas native Matthew McConaughey will star in the next Paramount+ series, ViacomCBS President Chris McCarthy told The Hollywood Reporter. He didn't offer any details about the new project.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired in Feb. 2021.

"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan also produced the prequels "1883" starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and "1923" starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. "6666," set in Texas where Sheridan grew up, was the first Yellowstone spin-off.

The McConaughey speculation began in Feb. with rumors that Kevin Costner, who stars as "Yellowstone" patriarch John Dutton, would leave the show.

In a statement to People, a Paramount spokesperson denied the reports.

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built."

"Yellowstone" star Josh Lucas, who plays the younger John Dutton in season 5, said he thinks Sheridan always planned on Costner's character dying at some point.

"And so you know that that's just ... the evolution of what the ranch is. That's why when you see the cemetery and you see the names of Elsa [a character from "1883"] and you see the names of Jacob and you see these names, I think it's of course going to evolve and change," Lucas said last month, according to People.

Meanwhile, Paramount said the second half of "Yellowstone" season 5 is still on track to be released this summer even though they haven't started filming yet. "1923" will also return for a second season.