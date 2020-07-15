'Grateful to be alive' | Megan Thee Stallion says she was shot while at party with Tory Lanez

Megan said she wanted to set the record straight after inaccurate reports that she was arrested early Sunday.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on April 30.

Houston native Megan Thee Stallion said she was the victim – not a suspect – in a Sunday morning incident that ended with her in the hospital.

Megan and Canadian rapper Tory Lanez were at a house party in the Hollywood Hills when police responded to a call of shots fired, according to Variety.

Megan said on Instagram Wednesday that she was shot twice in the foot and officers drove her to the hospital. She said she had surgery to remove two bullets from her foot.

“I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night,” she said on Instagram. “This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise.”

Variety reports Lanez was arrested on a concealed handgun charge after police searched his SUV.

We don't know if anyone was arrested or questioned in connection with the shooting.

Before the incident, both rappers appeared in a poolside Instagram live with Kylie Jenner. It’s not clear if the three were at the same house party then where Megan was later shot.