Netflix announces 'Selena: The Series' premiere date, new show trailer

HOUSTON — Netflix has announced the official premiere date for its scripted biographical series about iconic Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.

“Selena: The Series” will debut on the platform Dec. 4, 2020, according to several posts Tuesday across the platform's social media accounts.

Netflix also released a new trailer for the show. Fans couldn’t be more excited— the introductory trailer still gives us chills!

Editor's Note: In above video, KHOU 11 interviews Selena Quintanilla's legendary performance at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show.

It definitely gives audiences a taste of the inspirational message and family drama to come. It's poetically titled, "Every legend begins with a dream."

The show, which stars Christian Serratos, is a coming-of-age story about the artist’s rapid ascension to international stardom before it all came to an end with her tragic death in 1995.

"As Mexican-American Tejano singer Selena comes of age and realizes her dreams, she and her family make tough choices to hold on to love and music," the Netflix synopsis reads.

"Selena: The Series:" also features actors Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemi Gonzalez, Seidy Lopez and Madison Taylor Baez.