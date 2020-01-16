ATLANTA — Rocky Johnson, famed world wrestler and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has died. He was 73.

A statement released by the World Wrestling Entertainment paid tribute to the elder Johnson’s career as a Hall of Fame performer.

Johnson, also known as “Soul Man,” began his career as a wrestling professional back in 1983 and retired in 1991.

His legacy transpired after training his son “The Rock” into a mega career into pro-wrestling and in acting.

The National Wrestling Alliance also released a tweet about “Soul Man.”

“The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to hear of the passing of Rocky Johnson. His legacy stretches across every promotion. He was a champion everywhere he went including holding the NWA Georgia Championship. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family,” National Wrestling Alliance wrote in its tweet.

Fans over the years have watched The Rock show his love towards his father. It was during the Christmas of 2016, when the star purchased Johnson a brand new car.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, The Rock described his father as a minimalist and was once homeless.

“Every Christmas, I always think about that story and my dad having every odd stacked against him at 13, but he fought thru it and still made something of himself. Makes me appreciate his struggle and hard work,” Johnson wrote.

The Rock recently bought a country manor in Powder Springs, Georgia.

The manor is 14,791 square feet with 8 bedrooms, a 12-stall barn, a riding arena with a viewing deck, a pool with a pool house, and a farmhouse built in 1867 that was built for the caretakers.

It will likely be a much-needed oasis in the making for the "Hobbs & Shaw" star, as he is about to release a pack of blockbuster hits made in Georgia in 2020.

One of those projects include “Disney’s Jungle Cruise” and he recently released a new installment in the “Jumanji” franchise, which were both filmed at Atlanta's Blackhall Studios.

