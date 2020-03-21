CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As schools across the nation have shut down and employers are encouraging employees to work from home in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, experts are concerned about seeing an increase in domestic violence.

The coronavirus arrived in the United States in late January with its first cases in Seattle, and according to health officials, almost 2 months later it has spread to every state in the nation.

Governor Greg Abbott announced on March 19 that a state-wide public health disaster would be effective immediately, for the first time since 1901.

The executive orders that Governor Abbot issued require that all Texas schools, gyms, bars, and restaurants with dining rooms to temporarily close.

With stress and tensions rising due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus, families may experience different issues in their everyday home lives because they are stuck at the house.

According to the National Center for Juvenile Justice, 10 million people every year are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. Approximately 20,000 calls are placed each day in the U.S. regarding domestic violence.

The Purple Door in Corpus Christi, Texas remains open and is currently accepting clients if they meet the requirements.

"The Purple Door offers support and empowerment to children, women, and men through a variety of services, programs, and referrals. We are more than just a shelter, we help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault regain their independence," states officials on their website.

THE PURPLE DOOR OFFERS SURVIVOR- FOCUSED SERVICES WHICH ARE FREE, CONFIDENTIAL, AND AVAILABLE TO WOMEN,

MEN, AND CHILDREN:

24-hour hotline, 800-580-HURT

24-hour Safe Shelter

Food, clothing, and personal items

Crisis Intervention

Sexual Assault Services

Community Education and awareness programs for all ages and audiences

Safe Transportation to shelter, medical care, housing, job-assistance, legal, law-enforcement and social-services appointments

Information and Referrals to resources, including job training, employment assistance, educational resources, mental health and substance abuse

Individual and group counseling for children, women, and men

Hospital Accompaniment

Criminal Justice Advocacy

Youth-Directed Activities

Primary Prevention & Education

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: