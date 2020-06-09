Family modifies quinceanera to celebrate during the pandemic

One family has been preparing to celebrate Isabella Hernandez's quince for over a year, but the pandemic forced them to modify those plans.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's something young Latina girls look forward to throughout childhood, their quinceanera, but the pandemic has put a damper on celebrations lately.

Well one local family didn't let that get in the way. Before the pandemic they were planning a big event to celebrate Isabella Hernandez's quince, but with all of the risks, the family modified their plans to organize a drive-by quinceanera instead.

"I just love my family for giving me a birthday. With all of this Covid going around I didn't think I was going to have one," said Hernandez.