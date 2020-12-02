CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Department of Public Safety Chief Byron Snellgrove says Faye Swetlik, the 6-year-old girl who'd been missing for days, has been found dead, and officers say the body of adult male has also been recovered.

His voice trembling, Snellgrove said at a Thursday afternoon news conference, "it is with extremely heavy hearts we announce we have found the body of Faye Marie Swetlik."

Snellgrove said the coroner confirmed the child's identity. He did not say where the child's remains were discovered.

Snellgrove said they are treating this as a homicide, but no arrests have been made.

Snellgrove also announced another surprising discovery: another man was found dead in the neighborhood as well. At this time, the investigation into that death is just beginning.

Snellgrove said the investigation is "fluid." Snellgrove said there is no danger to the community.

Cayce DPS is still asking for tips and video. That tip line is (803) 205-4444.

Video: Police Chief Announces Faye Swetlik has died

He then left the news conference without taking any reporter questions.

LIVE: Continuing coverage of the death of Faye Swetlik

The Previous Investigation:

Three hours before the announcement of Swetlik's death, Cayce DPS Sgt. Evan Antley has spoken, saying the agency was leaving "no stone unturned."

Late Wednesday night, officers released a video which included several pictures of two vehicles. One was an SUV, which was identified, was a silver sedan. He'd said the vehicle occupant may have had information relating to the investigation.

WLTX

Swetlik was last seen around 3:44 p.m. Monday while playing in her front yard at Londonderry Lane in Cayce just off Highway 302 in the Churchill Heights neighborhood. Snellgrove said Tuesday that the little girl's mother was home at the time of the disappearance.

Antley called the search the largest investigation he's ever been a part of, and involves his agency working hand in hand with the FBI and SLED. He added that they'd gathered a lot of video.

"We've gone to every door, talked to every homeowner, we're following up on every house that we have missed," Antley said.

People who don't live in the neighborhood were being held out.

Sgt. Antley said they had towed vehicles, but could not give any additional information about what was inside those cars. He also confirmed they'd looked in trash cans, trucks and did send investigators to a landfill off Edmund Highway, but said that's all part of being thorough.

RELATED: Photo shows missing SC girl getting off school bus

RELATED: FBI joins search for missing 6-year-old SC girl

Investigators said Faye rode the bus home from school and got off near her home. During their investigation, officers released a video taken from a bus surveillance camera of the moment when the little girl got off the vehicle.

Watch the Video Below:

The search area was expanded out past the initial one-mile radius, stretching almost to Interstate 26.

More than 250 officers were part of the search, going door to door, speaking to neighbors and searching the family home. Snellgrove said he invited the FBI to join the search, and they are actively participating in the search.

Antley said they had a systematic way of doing things and that's why bringing in volunteers would have been counterproductive to collecting evidence.

'I Want My Baby Back'" The Family Speaks Out:

Faye's grandmother, Ruth Collins, spoke out after a prayer vigil on her granddaughter's disappearance Tuesday

"I want my baby back," Collins said. "We've got to find her."

Collins attended the prayer vigil with other family members and close friends.

RELATED: Family of missing Cayce child speaks out following prayer vigil

"We're worried of course, very distraught, but we have to keep thinking of positive thoughts," says Monica Foutz, a friend of the family. "We have to keep thinking that they're going to find her. We're just waiting on them to do it."

WLTX's sister station WCNC Charlotte went to Faye’s father’s home in Rowan County Tuesday afternoon. His girlfriend, who considers herself Faye’s stepmother, said they last saw Faye around Christmas time, but they were actually planning to visit her in Cayce, South Carolina this weekend.The girlfriend said they are hoping anyone with video surveillance will provide it to police, adding they also hope anyone with information will call the special tip line for the case.

Who is Faye?

Swetlik was a first-grader at Springdale Elementary School. Snellgrove talked Tuesday little bit about the kind of girl Swetlik was.

"Faye is a bubbly, energetic," he said at the time. "Faye's teacher loves her, Faye's SRO loves her, Faye's classmates love her. When she walks into a room she brightens it up. Everybody loves Faye."

Snellgrove said the girl loved dresses, fancy shoes, spending time with her family, cats, and playing outside.

Foutz and Collins say Faye liked to collect rocks, play outside and take selfies with her family and friends.

"She's fun, bubbly, loves to color, always has a smile on her face and the prettiest blue eyes you've ever seen," says the family friend. "A smile that would melt your heart."