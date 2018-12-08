On Sunday, the FBI recovered the body of a man who stole a plane from Sea-Tac Airport. Officials also recovered the flight data recorder from the wreckage on Ketron Island.

The FBI's Seattle Field Office released the following statement Sunday: "The FBI has recovered the flight data recorder and components of the cockpit voice recorder from aircraft N449QX, which are now with the NTSB for processing. The FBI has also located human remains among the aircraft materials. While the focus of our investigation thus far has centered on Richard Russell, 29, of Sumner, Washington, the FBI is awaiting the results of a review by the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office."

New aerial footage taken Sunday shows the wreckage of a plane stolen from Sea-Tac Airport Friday that flew for more than an hour before crashing on a small island in Pierce County, Washington.

The man who took the plane was identified as 29-year-old Richard "Beebo" Russell, a ground service agent for Horizon. Audio from the plane's cockpit recorded Russell calling himself 'just a broken guy' and mentioning how he made minimum wage.

AvTech Services, a Kent-based company that specializes in aircraft recovery and hauling, boarded a ferry to the crash scene on Ketron Island Sunday morning. AvTech has previously worked in aircraft accident investigations with the Federal Aviation Association and the National Transportation Safety Board.

