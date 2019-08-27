HEWITT, Texas — One driver is dead after a semi-truck overturned and caught fire on Southbound I-35 in Hewitt on Tuesday morning. The driver's next of kin has not yet been contacted, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The center and right lanes of the interstate may be shut down for up to two hours, as crews work to clear the scene of a truck that caught fire.

Officials responded to the crash near MM 328, just south of Waco, around 4:20 a.m.

The semi-truck lost control, overturned, then caught fire after it attempted to return on the interstate, according to officials.

All traffic is being detoured to the service road at Exit 328, according to TxDOT. It's undetermined how backed up traffic will be in the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details become available.