Fire burns building behind Temple thrift store

Temple Fire & Rescue battled a blaze behind the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Temple early Monday morning. Luckily, no injuries were reported, according to a Facebook post.

Officials are urging drivers to stay away from the area, as the scene continues being monitored.

Officials responded to a report about a fire at 3:10 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the building at 106 W. Avenue D.

Multiple emergency units worked at the scene, and got the fire under control about two hours later.