ARLINGTON, Texas — Crews have contained a fire after a blaze broke out Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Field, sources say.

Officials say the fire occurred in the upper concourse around 2:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

People are advised to avoid the area while fire crews are at the scene.

Firefighters are expected to remain in the area for at least a couple of hours, officials say.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

