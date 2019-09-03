WACO, Texas — Waco fire responded to a fire at the Waco Boom warehouse Saturday, officials said.

The fire broke out at the warehouse at 481 Texas Central Parkway. Crews were on the scene by 2:14 p.m., fire officials said.

Thirteen units responded to the fire, and 31 firefighters were on scene. It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, officials said.

All five people who were in the building when the fire started made it out safely, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.