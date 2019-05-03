TEMPLE, Texas — An apartment complex caught fire Tuesday in Temple, officials said.

The fire was reported just before 9 a.m. at the complex on 1st Street at West Avenue N.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the building when the fire broke or if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

