LOS ANGELES — A pop-up restaurant in Hollywood is serving Flamin' Hot Cheetos in ways you never imagined.

The Flamin' Hot Spot features fusion foods crafted by famed chef Roy Choi.

The spicy-sweet menu includes: The Hot Cheetos Burrito, Cheetos Sweetos Hot Cakes and Flamin' Hot Chipotle Ranch Wings."

PHOTOS: Flamin' Hot opens in Hollywood

The restaurant says it's completely booked, but its offering a waitlist.

If you can't make it to Hollywood, you can have the recipes and ingredients delivered to your door through Amazon Fresh.

The Flamin’ Hot Spot also has recipes listed on its website.

