LOS ANGELES — A pop-up restaurant in Hollywood is serving Flamin' Hot Cheetos in ways you never imagined.

The Flamin' Hot Spot features fusion foods crafted by famed chef Roy Choi.

The spicy-sweet menu includes: The Hot Cheetos Burrito, Cheetos Sweetos Hot Cakes and Flamin' Hot Chipotle Ranch Wings."

01 / 14
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Guests attend The Flamin' Hot Spot, Cheetos' new limited-time restaurant with a menu inspired by chef Roy Choi at Madera Kitchen (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Frito-Lay North America )
02 / 14
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good attend The Flamin? Hot Spot, Cheetos? new limited-time restaurant with a menu inspired by chef Roy Choi at Madera Kitchen. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Frito-Lay North America)
03 / 14
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Guests attend The Flamin' Hot Spot, Cheetos' new limited-time restaurant with a menu inspired by chef Roy Choi at Madera Kitchen (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Frito-Lay North America )
04 / 14
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Roy Choi attends The Flamin' Hot Spot, Cheetos' new limited-time restaurant with his curated menui at Madera Kitchen (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Frito-Lay North America )
05 / 14
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Guests attend The Flamin? Hot Spot, Cheetos? new limited-time restaurant with a menu inspired by chef Roy Choi at Madera Kitchen (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Frito-Lay North America )
06 / 14
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: A "Hot" Chocolate Shake on display at The Flamin? Hot Spot, Cheetos? new limited-time restaurant with a menu inspired by chef Roy Choi at Madera Kitchen (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Frito-Lay North America )
07 / 14
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: A Hot Cheetos Burrito on display at The Flamin? Hot Spot, Cheetos? new limited-time restaurant with a menu inspired by chef Roy Choi at Madera Kitchen (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Frito-Lay North America )
08 / 14
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Flamin Hot Chipotle Ranch Wings at The Flamin' Hot Spot, Cheetos' new limited-time restaurant with a menu inspired by chef Roy Choi at Madera Kitchen (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Frito-Lay North America)
09 / 14
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Guests attend The Flamin' Hot Spot, Cheetos' new limited-time restaurant with a menu inspired by chef Roy Choi at Madera Kitchen (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Frito-Lay North America )
10 / 14
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Flamin' Hot Fries and The Flamin Hot Chipotle Ranch Wings on display at Flamin?' Hot Spot (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Frito-Lay North America )
11 / 14
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Guests attend The Flamin' Hot Spot, Cheetos new limited-time restaurant with a menu inspired by chef Roy Choi at Madera Kitchen (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Frito-Lay North America )
12 / 14
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: (L-R) A guest, Roy Choi and Martellus Bennett attend The Flamin' Hot Spot, Cheetos' new limited-time restaurant. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Frito-Lay North America )
13 / 14
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good attend The Flamin? Hot Spot, Cheetos? new limited-time restaurant with a menu inspired by chef Roy Choi at Madera Kitchen. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Frito-Lay North America )
14 / 14
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Liza Koshy and Roy Choi attend The Flamin' Hot Spot, Cheetos' new limited-time restaurant with a menu inspired by chef Roy Choi at Madera Kitchen (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Frito-Lay North America)

The restaurant says it's completely booked, but its offering a waitlist.

If you can't make it to Hollywood, you can have the recipes and ingredients delivered to your door through Amazon Fresh.

The Flamin’ Hot Spot also has recipes listed on its website.

