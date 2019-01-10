BOISE, Idaho — Another parcel of the Boise Foothills that is important habitat for wildlife is being preserved.

The City of Boise announced Tuesday that 75 acres of land near Polecat Gulch Reserve has been donated to the city.

Terry Walther and his wife, Tracey Herrick, own the land.

“This donation is important to our family because it continues a long tradition of preservation and appreciation for the Boise Foothills and what they mean to the City of Boise,” said Terry Walther. “We are proud to join a list of Idahoans who have donated land to maintain the natural habitat that is vital for deer and other animals to thrive.”

“As our city continues to thrive, open spaces like this are invaluable not only to Boiseans’ quality of life, but also to our values and sense of place as community,” said Mayor Dave Bieter. “We are grateful to the Walther-Herrick family for this generous gift.”

The property is off of Pierce Park Road. There are currently no trails at the site. The donors have asked that this land be used for wildlife habitat preservation.

The 75-acre land donation must still be approved by the Boise City Council. It is expected to be discussed at the council's next meeting on Oct. 8.

