KARNES, COUNTY — The former Bexar County deputy accused of sexually assaulting a child and threatening to deport her mother if she reported it was found dead in his jail cell on Monday evening, according to the

Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Jose Nunez was pronounced dead at 5:45 pm on Monday in the Karnes County jail after an apparent suicide, according to BCSO.

In June, deputies arrested Nunez, a detention deputy who had been with the department for ten years. He was charged with super aggravated sexual assault, a charge applied when the victim is less than six years old.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the four-year-old victim made an outcry to her mother after the assault. He said the mother decided to go to a local fire station to report the abuse. Investigators quickly stepped in and arrested Nunez.

Salazar said Nunez touched the girl's genitals and caused her pain. Investigators believe the abuse could go back months or possibly years. He said the girl's mother is an undocumented immigrant and the suspect took advantage of the mother's fear of deportation.

