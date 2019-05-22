LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — A former Little River Academy Volunteer Fire Department chief and his son, a lieutenant, were indicted on charges related to a 2018 investigation into money that was stolen from the fire department.

David Borders was indicted for theft over $30,000 but less than $150,000, while his son William received an indictment for debit card abuse.

The investigation began after a representative from the department reported "theft of funds belonging to the volunteer fire department involving the former chief" in July 2018.

Both men voluntarily resigned from the fire department in July when confronted with the allegations.

Officials said department members realized the funds were missing when they found numerous cash advances from the department's checking account with no clear purpose while reviewing financial records.

Investigators obtained bank records for the fire department's debit card that showed multiple cash withdrawals over several years ranging from $1,000 to over $4,000 per month.

Hundreds of receipts were also provided, but none showed the cash withdrawals or transactions being related to departmental use.