Fort Hood begins vaccine process at Abrams Gym

The vaccine is being offered to DOD beneficiaries eligible for Phase 1A, 1B, and 1C.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood began vaccinating hundreds of Army personnel Monday morning as the installation continued the fight against the coronavirus.

According to Fort Hood officials, the vaccine was offered to DOD beneficiaries eligible for Phase 1A, 1B, and 1C. These categories include health care and front line workers, deploying Soldiers, essential workers, and beneficiaries 16 years and older with an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

“Our aim is to provide the vaccine as safely and efficiently as possible to eligible beneficiaries,” said Maj. Lance Freeman, Abrams Gym vaccination site officer-in-charge. “We’ve rehearsed the set-up and will be ready to go Monday.”

Fort Hood began vaccinations in December at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

"Moving from the hospital to the gym requires a little more detailed planning to make sure everything is going to run well," said Master Sgt. Tara Taylor, the Abrams vaccine site noncommission officer-in-charge.

DoD beneficiaries can download and complete the DHA from 207 as well as other vaccine information from the CRDAMC website homepage.

Abrams Gym, building 23001, is located on 62nd Street. The site will be open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday - Friday. The vaccine site will be closed on weekends and Federal holidays.

Beneficiaries should bring a valid DOD ID card and are encouraged to complete DHA form 207 before they get to the gym.