FORT WORTH, TX — UPDATE:

The boy was located. He was playing with a balloon inside one of the other units. Police are still trying to determine why he was there.

ORIGIAL:

Fort Worth police are looking for a missing 8-year-old boy.

He was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening while playing with a family friend at a neighborhood playground.

Dieudonne Babutu, just celebrated his 8th birthday August 3.

Police say they are actively searching the area of the apartment complex and playground area and don't expect any foul play at this time.

Someone reported seeing him last in the 4500 block of Campus Drive, wearing a black-and-red t-shirt and brown shorts.

He's 4''4", weighs around 75 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Babutu's parents say he does not have any medical conditions and has never ran away from home.

About 30-45 officers are searching each and every unit in the apartment complex with officers entering inside each unit to look for Babutu.

If you have any information about Babutu, or if you think you've seen him, call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222.

