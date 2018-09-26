A free public pharmacy is open in Dallas, the first one in the state of Texas.

St. Vincent De Paul of North Texas held the grand opening for the pharmacy on 5750 Pineland Drive. The goal is to provide free prescription medications to families with low income and no insurance. More than 700,000 people in North Texas have little to no health insurance.

Opening the free pharmacy is a dream for Hank Hermann. He’s a volunteer and member of St. Vincent De Paul. He’s wanted to create a pharmacy like this for more than a decade.

“It’s a Godsend,” said Hermann, “We take so many things for granted.” He wanted to open the pharmacy at Vickory Meadow in Dallas. Of Dallas County, this area holds the highest per capita poverty.

The new pharmacy will serve nine counties, including Dallas, Collin, Ellis, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman, Navarro and Rockwall. Hermann said the goal is to serve all of Texas.

It is available to individuals who meet the following criteria:

• Have no health insurance coverage

• Have a household income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level

• Have a valid prescription (either an original paper copy or one at another pharmacy)

• Live in SVDPs 9-county service area



