FORT HOOD, Texas — To help curb the spread of coronavirus, Fort Hood leadership announced on Wednesday that changes will be coming to the Army base starting on Thursday, March 19.

Child Development and Youth Centers will be closed, as well as all Child and Youth Service programs. Other closures include fitness classes and Club Hood. Cancellations include the Phantom Warrior Scramble and the Annual Fort Hood JROTC Skills Meet, among others.

The full list, as sent out by Fort Hood, is pictured below. Fort Hood has also created at 24/7 phone line for people who are exhibiting symptoms. That number is 254-553-6612.

Fort Hood

Fort Hood

