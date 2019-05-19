GOLDEN, Colo. — The truck driver accused of causing a fiery 28-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 that killed four people has posted bond and is now out of jail, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' bond was set at $400,000. His family said fundraisers helped them get thousands of dollars.

RELATED: Houston truck driver charged with 40 counts in fiery Colorado crash that killed 4 people

RELATED: Houston man accused of causing fiery Colorado crash sends a message from jail

In a Facebook post, Aguilera-Mederos' wife posted on Facebook just before midnight Saturday that he was released.

"Thank you all for the support... one and a thousand more thanks to each of you," she wrote. "God bless you and God be with you."

Aguilera-Mederos is facing at least 40 charges in connection with the April 25 crash in Lakewood, including for vehicular homicide, assault and attempted assault, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

He said his brakes went out while coming down I-70 from the mountains. Prosecutors said they have no way to prove that because his semi was destroyed in the crash.

RELATED: 'If the last thing you hear is, 'I love you,' that’s pretty good:' Wife remembers victim of I-70 crash

RELATED: Houston trucking company connected to fiery Colorado crash has history of safety issues involving brakes

RELATED: 'It was an accident and it's tragic': Attorney for Houston truck driver arrested in fiery I-70 crash says

RELATED: 4 victims killed in fiery crash in Colorado identified