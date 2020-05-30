Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed 1,500 state troopers to various cities throughout Texas, including Houston, in an effort to maintain peace during George Floyd protests.

“Texas and America mourn the senseless loss of George Floyd and the actions that led to his death are reprehensible and should be condemned in the strongest terms possible,” said Governor Abbott. “As Texans exercise their 1st Amendment rights, it is imperative that order is maintained and private property is protected.”

These DPS officers will assist local law enforcement departments. The governor's office said more resources will be provided as needed.

RELATED: Protests shut down freeway in Austin

RELATED: Yates HS alumni hold walk, vigil for George Floyd at MacGregor Park

Below is a timeline of events from the George Floyd protests in Texas:

MAY 30 9:41 A.M. — Jack Yates High School Alumni holds a vigil and walk in honor of George Floyd who graduated from the school in 1993.

*Live video above or you can watch via our Facebook page*

MAY 30 3:57 A.M. — Chief Art Acevedo tweets "done for the night" in response to the George Floyd rally.

MAY 30 3:15 A.M. — Houston police said nearly 200 people were arrested during the George Floyd rally. The department said many of the people arrested will be charged with obstructing a roadway.

MAY 30 12:20 A.M. — Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and HPD officers are advising people downtown blocking a street or business to leave or be subject to arrest.

Click here to see previous updates.