GEORGETOWN, Texas — Three people are dead after a crash near Georgetown off State Highway 195 on Saturday night.

The crash happened on State Highway 195 at Bonnet Lane, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said a car driving in the southbound lane lost control and crossed into the northbound lane, hitting another car.

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are not releasing details about the victims' identities.

Northbound traffic was diverted via CR 234 to Ronald Reagan.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Westlake offensive line coach Doug Wilson dies of cancer

1 injured in Downtown Austin stabbing, bringing violent January to a close

Austin real estate market one of the fastest growing in the world, report finds