GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man missing since Tuesday.
Police said Harvey Huber, 50, was last seen at Huber Auto Repair at 2524 N. Austin Ave. around 9:30 p.m.
He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with "Huber Auto Repair" written on it, along with a white thermal undershirt and blue jeans.
Huber is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, approximately 165 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 512-930-2746.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Apparent ambush: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown was 16
'I think it’s very important at this day and age to recognize racism is happening' | Austin ISD families say school closures have disrupted lives
Gov. Abbott to share precautionary plan to tackle coronavirus in Texas