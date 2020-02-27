GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man missing since Tuesday.

Police said Harvey Huber, 50, was last seen at Huber Auto Repair at 2524 N. Austin Ave. around 9:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with "Huber Auto Repair" written on it, along with a white thermal undershirt and blue jeans.

Huber is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, approximately 165 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 512-930-2746.

