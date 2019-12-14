WASHINGTON, Mo. — A local third-grader has won a $1,000 scholarship for her 21.6 pound cabbage.

Elana Vogt, from South Point Elementary, was randomly selected by the Missouri Department of Agriculture as winner of the "best in state" award for the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program.

Elana will receive a $1,000 savings bond from Bonnie Plants that will go toward her education.

The Cabbage Program is a national effort in which more than 1 million third-graders across the 48 contiguous states compete in the hope to win the "best in state" scholarship.

Bonnie Plants said it gave the students seedlings from ‘O.S. Cross’ cabbages, which are known to often grow bigger than a basketball.

