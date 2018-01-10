FORT WORTH, TX -- To say the last week has been a nightmare for the family of nine-year-old Payton Summons doesn't begin to do their pain justice.

"I was destroyed. I was shattered," Tiffany Hofstetter said on Sunday.

Payton's mother and father, Joseph Summons, have been agonizing over their daughter's future since she was rushed to Cook Children's Medical Center early last week.

The little girl collapsed at home, suffering cardiac arrest.

"She was without oxygen to the brain for almost an hour," Joseph said.

Doctors at the hospital were eventually able to get back a heartbeat, and the girl has been stable and on a ventilator ever since.

"She has a mass behind her heart that is twice the size of her heart," said Tiffany. "They speculate that is what caused her to stop breathing."

The girl's parents desperately want her to remain on life support, at least until they see some additional physical signs she's deteriorating.

"Her heart rate was still great. Her organs were functioning," said Tiffany. "She's still alive. Give her a chance."

But the family says they've been under pressure since shortly after their arrival to take the girl off life support.

The lack of oxygen to the brain during that hour had a devastating impact, leaving her with massive brain swelling.

Payton's parents say the hospital stopped treatment for the mass, and also the brain swelling, more than 72 hours ago after a "brain death" test was conducted.

Following a series of meetings on Thursday afternoon, the girl was allowed to remain on the ventilator through the weekend as part of an effort by staff and family to find another hospital to take her.

That hasn't happened.

"We tried two in Dallas and one in San Antonio," said Tiffany.

Cook Children's issued an updated statement Sunday, which reads in part:

"The staff at Cook Children’s empathizes greatly with the family of Payton Summons. There’s nothing more heartbreaking for a family to face than the possibility of losing a child. Our clinicians, many of whom are parents too, work tirelessly to save children every day [...] Under Texas law, a person is considered dead when they have suffered an irreversible loss of all brain function. As is standard medical practice, we conducted a brain death exam on Payton approximately 24 hours after she was admitted to our hospital. The results were conclusive and showed zero brain activity, confirming that Payton is brain dead. In addition, an electroencephalogram (EEG) showed no electrical activity in her brain. Per our protocol and national pediatric medical standards, a second brain death exam was scheduled to take place by a different physician within 12 hours of the first to complete the legal process of declaring Payton deceased. This is understandably very upsetting for Payton’s family, and because we empathize with their situation and always prefer to collaborate with families to serve the best interests of our patients, we agreed to delay the second test for four days."

A GoFund me page has also been set up to help the Summons family, as they face an uncertain 24 hours.

"They're going to do another brain death test, and then they can pull the plug, stop the breathing machine," said Joseph. "We want them to restart treatment."

The family retained attorney Justin Moore on Sunday. He's planning to file a Temporary Restraining Order on Monday in Tarrant County.

"It is our hope the Courts will grant Joseph and Tiffany an extension in order to find a hospital to place Payton in so she can recover," Moore said in a statement.

He said a press conference was planned for late Monday morning with the family.

Payton already survived cancer when she was a toddler. Her parents say she's strong enough to beat the odds again, no matter how steep.

"I believe a miracle will happen for my daughter," said Joseph.

