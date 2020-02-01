FORT WORTH, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to speak at the Thursday funeral for one of the men shot and killed by a gunman inside a White Settlement church on Sunday.

River Oaks resident Richard White, 67, was killed when a shooter opened fire during Sunday service at the West Freeway Church of Christ.

Tony Wallace, 64, was also killed in the shooting, along with the gunman.

White will be remembered Thursday at Western Hills Church of Christ, which is just about 2 miles from where the shooting took place.

The morning of the funeral, a sign in front of the church read “The world needs a stable influence."

Loved ones have described White as loving, loyal and kind a decades-long member of his church.

“Evil did not win,” said Kate Branson. She is the funeral director and a friend of White.

She said she sees today’s services as a way to heal.

“It’s a new beginning,” Branson said. “It’s a healing and it’s the fact that we’ll be talking about the legacy that Rich leaves with us...the legacy that will be in our hearts for Rich always.”

Gov. Abbott cut his vacation short to attend Thursday’s funeral, which will begin at 1 p.m.

