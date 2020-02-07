Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission approve $2.67 billion in funding for Texas Hospitals

The federal funding is for Texas Hospitals that provide care for people receiving Medicaid.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday, July 2 Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced $2.67 billion in federal funding has been approved to support Texas hospitals that provide care for people receiving Medicaid.

The funding is a $1.07 billion increase from the previous State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2020.

The Uniform Hospital Rate Increase Program (UHRIP) is a statewide program that provides for increased Medicaid payments to hospitals for inpatient and outpatient services provided to individuals with Medicaid.

The program aims to reduce the Medicaid shortfall for hospitals that provide care for individuals receiving Medicaid.