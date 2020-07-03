ATLANTA — Gracelyn Webb was in a race against time from the moment she was born. And, with the help of doctors and the love of her family, she fought for three weeks.

Sadly, the little girl's family told 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross on Saturday that their precious child had died. The family had been in search of a pediatric surgeon who could take on the incredible task of fixing her heart.

Gracelyn was born with a rare form of congenital heart disease and her family said doctors told them that her heart had an uncountable number of holes.

Doctors put Gracelyn on a machine that acted as her heart and lungs. Most patients are on it for three or four days to allow their hearts to recover. Little Gracelyn remained on it for 14 days.

In that time, doctors did everything they could to help her. And her loving parents remained close at her side. But it soon became even more clear that little Gracelyn's struggle was growing ever greater.

Ross, who reported on her condition, said that little Gracelyn touched many lives with her courage, bravery, and strength.

And those traits continue to have a lasting impact on each of them - even after she's gone.

"Please join me in sending love to her family," Ross said. "She was everything to them."

