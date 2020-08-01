TEMPLE, Texas — The mother of two children who were found dead in a Temple home in September has been indicted on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child with imminent danger of death or bodily injury by a Bell County Grand Jury.

Thirty-six-year-old Terrikah Haynes was arrested in October, just days after the children were found.

The bodies of 2-year-old Teric Boyd and 1-year-old Janea Boyd were found in a home in the 1500 block of S. 35th Street after the Salvation Army asked Temple police for a welfare check.

According to the arrest affidavit, a neighbor told the officer checking on the family that Haynes and her children had not been seen for days. After knocking on the front and back doors, the officer looked through a window and smelled “the odor of decay.” The neighbor told the officer he smelled the same odor.

RELATED: 2 children found dead in Temple home were there for days, police say

RELATED: Toddlers found dead in Temple home identified

The officer called for a supervisor then saw a bedroom window that was broken from the inside. The officer removed the screen and shade and saw a “very young child who appeared to be very frightened” next to a woman lying on the floor, the affidavit said.

The officer climbed through the window and moved the 4- and 6-year-old girls to a bed, according to the affidavit. Haynes was conscious, would not speak, and appeared to have dilated pupils, the affidavit said. Teric and Janea were found dead.

The officer gave the two girls water before they were taken to McLane Children’s Hospital.

Arrest records said safety bolts in the home were locked from the inside, and the home had no electricity or running water. The water had been disconnected since Sept. 3, according to the document.

The affidavit said the officer saw empty 2-liter bottles of soda and juice boxes throughout the house, but “there was nothing to drink.” The only food in the house was a few bags of dried beans and uncooked rice with no way to prepare them.

The temperature inside the home was 87 degrees, according to the thermostat. The weather in the previous few days had been in the mid- to high 90s, the affidavit said.

According to investigators, Teric and Janea had been dead for more than a day or two and their bodies were decomposing.

The officer reported that the toilet in the home was full of waste. The tub did not appear to have been recently used and had coffee beans in it, the affidavit said.

Another officer who met the children at the hospital reported that the two girls' clothes smelled like decay and trash. The officer said the children also appeared to be thirsty and hungry. The girls described “living on fruit snacks,” the affidavit said.

RELATED: Argument leads to kids shooting gun in Temple

RELATED: 15-year-old boy identified in Belton shooting

RELATED: Temple NAACP protests a second time 5 weeks after Michael Dean's death