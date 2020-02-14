CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have an outstanding warrant with law enforcement, now is the time to take care of those issues.

The 2020 Great Texas Warrant Roundup is set to begin on Feb. 29.

An amnesty period will be from Monday, Feb. 17 until Feb. 28 where you will be allowed to go to local law enforcement to clear any Class C misdemeanor, outstanding warrants without fear of being arrested.

"The main goal is to help people come in before the warrant roundup starts and resolve these cases," said Gilbert Hernandez, director of municipal court services.

"It's based on looking at the totality of things and trying to get people to pay their warrants. A warrant is a warrant it's you know being directed that somebody has not done something they should've," assistant chief Mark Schauer said.

The amnesty period will last for two weeks, and the Great Texas Warrant Roundup will begin on Feb. 29, which at that point, if your warrant is not cleared up, you could be arrested and taken to jail.

