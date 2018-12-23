HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights police asked for the public's help Friday to find more information on three men they said may be using stolen credit card information to make purchases in the area.

The police department posted two photos showing the suspects.

Officials wrote the men used multiple credit cards, including at least one with stolen information, to buy several items at the Sam's Club in Harker Heights.

The suspects drove away in a small, white, four-door vehicle, according to officials.

Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to call 254-953-5400.

© 2018 KCEN