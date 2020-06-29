Columbus statue in Hartford removed

Operation started early Monday morning

Crews started to remove the statue of Christopher Columbus across from the state capitol early Monday morning.

There was no notice of the removal in advance.

The statue is located at Washington and Lafayette Streets.

The action comes soon after statues in New Haven, Middletown, and New London were also removed.

It was not immediately clear where the statue was taken.

Columbus supporters see the explorer as an important symbol of Italian American heritage, while opponents condemned Columbus as a white supremacist who touched off centuries of European oppression and the decimation of Indigenous peoples.

A Christopher Columbus statue in New Haven was removed after protesters clashed in brief skirmishes. Opponents and supporters of the 1892 statue gathered June 24 in Wooster Square Park. There was shouting and shoving.

Other cities are also dealing with public anger about statues of Columbus.

In Boston, one was beheaded before being taken down. Protesters in Richmond, Virginia, and Minneapolis pulled down statues. The one in Richmond was tossed in a lake.

Columbus, Ohio, says it will take down its Columbus statue, and some have suggested renaming the town Flavortown, in honor of celebrity chef Guy Fieri, a native son.

A statue of Christopher Columbus was temporarily removed from Middletown's Harbor Park over the weekend in preparation for construction work, but officials are considering making the move permanent amid debate nationally over the explorer's legacy.