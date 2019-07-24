WACO, Texas — Waco police are asking for the public's help to find 75-year-old Lelia Norfus, who goes by O'Day, from Waco. She is 5 foot 9 and weighs around 115 pounds.

Missing woman Lelia 'O'Day' Norfus

Her family members said she has Alzheimer's and sneaked away Tuesday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for O'Day Wednesday afternoon.

She was last seen in the West Waco area wearing a blue shirt, black jacket, blue scrub bottoms, and red shoes. Police and family said she could be anywhere.

"Her memory may say, 'Okay because we're from Florida... I need to go to Florida or go to my house and get something,' her daughter Chellani Bowman said.

Police were told she may walk into vacant homes or use unlocked doors out of confusion.

O'Day's family traveled from all over to hand out posters and help in the search effort.

Her family members said if anyone sees her, approach her kindly.

"Just approach her with gentleness," Bowman said. "Approach her just like she was somebody that's sick. Don't leave her there. Don't overlook her."

For now, her family is putting faith in the community as they hold on to hope.

"We are going to continue looking for her," Bowman said. "We're not going to stop. If you have her, if you have seen her, if you approach her please, please, please, please give one of us a call. She has been out there a long time."

If you have any information call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

