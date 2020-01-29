HOUSTON — Police at the University of St. Thomas are hoping the public can help them find a missing student.

Angela Nguyen was last seen on campus one week ago. She left Guinan Hall around 6:13 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22.

The UST police department was alerted two days later that she was missing.

Nguyen is about 5’ tall and weighs around 110 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black coat and sneakers and carrying a white and red/pink backpack.

People who know Nguyen say it's unusual for her to be gone this long without contacting anyone.

Police say there’s no sign of foul play but they are concerned.

“With the community’s help, we hope and pray for Angela’s safe return,” UST Police Chief H.E. Jenkins said in a statement.

If you’ve seen Nguyen or know anything about the case, call the University of St. Thomas Police Department at 713-525-3888 or the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.

